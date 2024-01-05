Timeline and photos: The turbulent history of People's Park in Berkeley

The site of People's Park has faced decades of uncertainty.

The lot originally had homes on it when UC Berkeley bought it in 1967 through eminent domain.

The university demolished what was there and planned to build dorms but ran out of funding.

In 1969, protesters called for the space to be reserved as a park.

A free speech demonstration there turned violent over the Vietnam War, culminating in then-Gov. Ronald Reagan sending in 2,700 National Guard troops.

In the 1970s, the university's attempts to turn it into a recreation center and parking lot were also met with opposition.

The university revived plans for student housing on the site in 2018.

This week, the university put up shipping containers to surround the park so that construction for student housing can eventually begin.

On Thursday, California Highway Patrol, University of California police, and private security guards surrounded the park as crews installed 150 containers around the park.

The move is the university’s latest attempt to close the historic park and build a 1,100-bed student housing project. Cal is currently barred from starting construction at the park by an ongoing lawsuit in the state Supreme Court but is allowed to put up fencing.

Protesters, including college students, said they can't stand by and watch construction crews go into the park and take over what they describe as a historic community space.

The university's housing plan will take up about one-third of the park and two-thirds will remain as green space.

A spokesperson for UC Berkeley said the barricades will come down in three to four days after fencing around the park is complete.

"It's an extraordinary measure, but we felt we needed to close the park completely, which has become a pretty significant location of crime," UC Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof said.

