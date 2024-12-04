Watch live: Timeline on replacing Oakland mayor

Oakland residents will soon get a better idea of the timeline to replace recalled Mayor Sheng Thao.

Election results are set to be certified on Thursday and City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas is expected to become acting mayor shortly after that, as the council president normally would serve as interim mayor.

But she's set to move on to the Alameda County board of supervisors in January, and she said she plans to update the public on the process on Wednesday.

The councilmember to eventually replace Bas would also be chosen in a special election.

The next in line to serve as interim mayor is President Pro-Tempore Dan Kalb, who is retiring from office in January, after he lost his bid to former Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin for a state senate seat in March.

Thao is expected to leave office after the council approves the results at its Dec. 17 meeting.

The city charter requires a special election to be held within 120 days of the mayor’s office becoming vacant.

According to outgoing city attorney Barbara Parker, the election to replace Thao will most likely take place on April 15, 2025.

The candidate filing period would run from Dec. 23 to Jan. 17.