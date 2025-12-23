Timeline: When will it rain in the San Francisco Bay Area?
OAKLAND, Calif. - Santa is going to have a heck of a time delivering his toys this Christmas.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a wet and windy one this holiday.
Wednesday — Christmas Eve
What we know:
- Snow develops late Tuesday and becomes widespread early Wednesday morning.
- Snow levels start high (around 7,000–7,500 feet) early in the day, meaning rain or a rain/snow mix near lake level at first.
- By afternoon and evening, colder air moves in, allowing snow levels to drop to near lake level (6,200 ft).
- Winds increase, especially along ridgelines, with gusts 40–60 mph, creating areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
- Travel conditions deteriorate rapidly late afternoon through the evening.
Thursday — Christmas Day
What we know:
- Periods of heavy snow continue through Christmas Day.
- Snow levels remain near or below lake level, keeping snow ongoing across the basin.
- Strong winds persist, especially at higher elevations, with near-blizzard conditions possible at times.
- Very difficult to impossible travel over mountain passes.
Tahoe storm
What we know:
- Winter Storm Warning: Begins 10 p.m. Tuesday
- Worst Travel: Wednesday afternoon through Christmas Day
For more on snow conditions, click here.