Timeline: When will it rain in the San Francisco Bay Area?

Santa is going to have a heck of a time delivering his toys this Christmas.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a wet and windy one this holiday.

Wednesday — Christmas Eve

What we know:

Snow develops late Tuesday and becomes widespread early Wednesday morning.

Snow levels start high (around 7,000–7,500 feet) early in the day, meaning rain or a rain/snow mix near lake level at first.

By afternoon and evening, colder air moves in, allowing snow levels to drop to near lake level (6,200 ft).

Winds increase, especially along ridgelines, with gusts 40–60 mph, creating areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Travel conditions deteriorate rapidly late afternoon through the evening.

Thursday — Christmas Day

What we know:

Periods of heavy snow continue through Christmas Day.

Snow levels remain near or below lake level, keeping snow ongoing across the basin.

Strong winds persist, especially at higher elevations, with near-blizzard conditions possible at times.

Very difficult to impossible travel over mountain passes.

Tahoe storm

What we know:

Winter Storm Warning: Begins 10 p.m. Tuesday

Worst Travel: Wednesday afternoon through Christmas Day

