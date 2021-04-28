Tiny overnight quakes recorded in the East Bay

article

Three very small earthquakes shook the Bay Area late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

First, the USGS reported a quake measuring magnitude 1.2 hit just southwest of Alamo at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Less than half an hour later at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday, the USGS measured a quake at magnitude 2.8, about 1.7 miles north of Piedmont, at a depth of 3.3 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but the KTVU newsroom did receive a call from a viewer about the shaking.

An aftershock measuring magnitude 1.0 was recorded at about 2 miles north of Piedmont at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

