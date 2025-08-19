Authorities bust $400K T.J. Maxx theft ring in Bay Area; 16 suspects tied to case

article

Authorities broke up a massive theft ring targeting Bay Area T.J. Maxx stores, recovering $380,000 in stolen merchandise.

Crew linked to 80 thefts

What we know:

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, 16 suspects were involved in more than 80 thefts, sometimes striking stores several times a day.

The stolen merchandise was resold at flea markets in San Jose.

The probe began in May, after T.J. Maxx alerted authorities of an organized crew hitting multiple locations.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office led the investigation, using surveillance and other techniques to track the suspects.

Nearly $400,000 merch recovered at stash houses

Dig deeper:

Authorities identified 16 people connected to the scheme and uncovered five stash locations for stolen goods.

At a San Jose home on the 2000 block of Dobern Avenue, investigators recovered more than $225,000 in merchandise and illegal drugs. Another home on Giannotta Way held more than $100,000 in goods. In total, investigators seized $380,000 in stolen property from several South Bay locations.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Several suspects tied to a massive T.J. Maxx theft ring in the Bay Area remain outstanding.

Eight suspects were arrested: Christian Hernandez Guzman, 20; Jazmine Sanchez Valencia, 23; Esmeralda Hernandez Guzman, 44; Maria Sanchez, 66; Jose Guzman, 32; Derek Montes Rios, 19; Stephanie Juarez Polvos, 29; and Rigoberto Hernandez Guzman, 36.

Authorities said they are still searching for several suspects, including Juan Molas, 41; Kevin Calderon, 19; Jacobo Giron, 26; and five others who have not yet been identified.