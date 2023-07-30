Toasting goodbye to Anchor Brewing's Taproom

It was the final call at the Anchor Brewing Taproom in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Yvette Vandenberg was one of many who came by Sunday for a goodbye toast.

"Breaks my heart. We had to come here for some last beers. Get a couple classes," said Vandenberg.

The popular taproom invited customers in for one last pint for its final weekend.

"It’s iconic. It’s San Francisco. So if Anchor Steam goes, it’s just another sad thing that we are losing in San Francisco," said Vandenberg.

The turnout was huge, with a line going all the way down De Haro Street.

"We just ended up double-fisting and made sure to get our beers before the line got longer," said customer Malori Mendoza.

There was an even longer line inside for merchandise. People scooped up posters, t-shirts, custom pint glasses, and other memorabilia.

Related article

"I’m excited to bring home some of the history of Anchor Steam," said San Francisco resident Russ Savage.

Greg Lopez took home a ‘Liberty Ale’ tap handle, along with some cases of his favorite beer.

"It’s heartbreaking because it’s been around for more than 100 years," said Lopez. "But at the same time, we’re hopeful something else or some other company will come in and bring new life and take it over."

Anchor Brewing’s owner "Sapporo" announced it would shut down the 127-year-old brewery due to declining sales. Some union employees offered to purchase the historic brewery and run it as a worker co-op. But Sam Singer, Anchor Brewing’s spokesperson, said the company made it clear, all assets will be handed to a liquidator at the beginning of August.

"This has been very difficult on everyone in San Francisco. Employees of Anchor most of all," said Singer.

Singer said the brewery cannot extend operations because it is out of time and out of money. He said about two-dozen bidders have shown interest.

"This is a historic beer that goes all the way back to the gold rush. And its history really couldn’t be repeated. That’s why it would be really wonderful if somebody stepped forward and kept it going for future generations," said Singer.