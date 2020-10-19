Today is the last day to register to vote online in California

The Nov. 3 general election is just 15 days away and Monday is the last day you can register to vote online in California.

For those who need help registering – there are several locations around the Bay Area.

One is in San Francisco City Hall's outdoor voting center, which opens at 8 am and is set up for in-person voting, registering to vote or dropping off a ballot.

As the voter registration deadline looms, many have already performed their civic duty.

Several Bay Area counties report record-early voting turnout.

According to the Secretary of State's Office as of Saturday, 195,000 vote-by-mail ballots were accepted in Alameda County, 164,000 in Contra Costa County and 121,000 in San Francisco, to name just a few.

Advertisement

Across California, 3.5 million have returned their mail-in ballots.

Four years ago that number around this time was about 150,000.

"It’s people who are really passionate about this election either for the president or for vice president Biden or its people who are concerned about voting in person or vote by mail," said Rebecca M. Eissler, a political science professor at San Francisco State University.

If you miss today’s deadline, there is still have a chance to make sure your vote count.

Same-day voter registration is an option. You can conditionally register to vote within 14 days of an election at your county’s elections office, polling place or vote center.

Ballots will be processed and counted once the elections office completes the registration verification process.

