Tornado warnings seen in Central California as NorCal faces snowstorm

A tornado warning was in effect earlier Saturday just miles south of Gilroy, according to the National Weather Service.

At around 6:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm that was capable of producing a tornado was located near Prunedale, an area just nine miles south of Gilroy moving east at 40 miles per hour in San Benito County.

Officials say residents should take cover indoors and stay away from windows.

This warning comes as other parts of Northern California are plummeted by blizzards accumulating feet of snow.