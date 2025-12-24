Live updates: Tracking the Bay Area Christmas storm

Rain fell in the Bay Area early Wednesday morning, causing trees to fall up north and streets to flood in Menlo Park, and half an inch of rain to fall in Los Gatos.

By lunch, there was a lull in the storm.

But the wet weather and winds were expected to pick up on Christmas Eve and last through Christmas Day.

Noon

Lull in the storm.

11:23 a.m.

Gov. Newsom issued a state of emergency for the California storms.

4:20 a.m.

Streets were flooded with rising water early Wednesday morning in Menlo Park, prompting police and fire crews to knock on doors, warning residents of possible evacuations in a neighborhood near the Meta campus.

3 a.m.

Trees fell on a home in Guernville. A utility pole fell in Bodega Bay.