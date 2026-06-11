LIVE: Crews battle massive Tracy warehouse fire

The Brief A warehouse fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the 5700 block of Promontory Parkway in Tracy. Tracy police officers assisted with evacuations and directed traffic after arriving at the scene around 1:41 p.m. Authorities urged the public to avoid the area, and Promontory Parkway remained closed as crews worked to contain the fire.



Flames tore through a warehouse in Tracy on Thursday afternoon, prompting road closures.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire at the Medline warehouse in the 5700 block of Promontory Parkway.

At 1:41 p.m., Tracy police said officers were assisting with evacuations and directing traffic in the area.

Authorities urged residents and motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The California Highway Patrol Dublin division said traffic on Interste 580 is being affected.

Promontory Parkway remained closed as crews worked to contain the fire and secure the scene.