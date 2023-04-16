Train strikes and kills person at Churchill Avenue crossing
PALO ALTO, Calif. - A person was struck and killed by a train in Palo Alto on Sunday night.
Caltrain Media Relations Manager Tasha Bartholomew said at 8:43 p.m., southbound train 678 struck and killed someone at the Churchill Avenue grade crossing in Palo Alto.
Bartholomew said at 9:19 p.m. that emergency personnel were at the scene and train service was stopped at the incident area.
There are approximately 46 passengers onboard, with no other injuries reported.
SEE ALSO: Caltrain reports first fatality of year after individual stuck by train in San Francisco
This is Caltrain's second fatality of the year.