Train strikes and kills person at Churchill Avenue crossing

A person was struck and killed by a train in Palo Alto on Sunday night.

Caltrain Media Relations Manager Tasha Bartholomew said at 8:43 p.m., southbound train 678 struck and killed someone at the Churchill Avenue grade crossing in Palo Alto.

Bartholomew said at 9:19 p.m. that emergency personnel were at the scene and train service was stopped at the incident area.

There are approximately 46 passengers onboard, with no other injuries reported.

SEE ALSO: Caltrain reports first fatality of year after individual stuck by train in San Francisco

This is Caltrain's second fatality of the year.