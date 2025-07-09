Trash begins to pile up in Bay Area as sanitation worker strike continues

Trash pickup didn't happen for a second day in parts of the Bay Area as a nationwide strike led by the Teamsters union continued. The labor action, which began last week in other parts of the country, is impacting thousands of Republic Services customers. Workers in cities such as Pinole, Richmond, Alameda, and Union City joined picket lines on Tuesday, rallying against stagnant wages and insufficient benefits.

"I think it’s a bunch of bull," said Richard Szwanek of Pinole. "If they don’t pick this up, there’s going to be more rats and animals coming through. My cat is already watching it."

The Teamsters say more than 2,000 Republic Services workers have joined the strike nationwide. In a statement, the union accused the company of failing to meet basic worker demands and warned it could "flood the streets and shut down garbage collection in state after state" if negotiations remain stalled.

Republic Services, in a statement, confirmed that contract talks with the union were ongoing, adding, "We are making adjustments to our operations to continue providing service during this situation. We apologize for any inconvenience this situation may cause." The company also said that essential businesses, including hospitals, nursing homes, and apartment complexes, were still receiving waste pickup.

But a majority of customers from Alameda to San Mateo, and parts of Contra Costa County, are seeing delays or cancellations.

Sonny Padilla, a member of Teamsters Local 439 in Stockton, was among those picketing outside a Republic Services facility in Richmond.

"They feel they have subpar wages and benefits, you know, like health insurance," said Padilla.

In Pinole, resident Anna Conatser said she was hoping the strike would end soon.

"I’m already afraid to throw trash away," said Conatser. "That’s why we haven’t mowed, because we have to put it in the green container, and there’s no room."

Meanwhile, Contra Costa Health issued a statement on Wednesday, recommending, "that residents place all garbage in containers with secure lids, where possible, to help reduce potential public health concerns. Residents should also follow guidance from their cities and updates from Republic Services." Contra Costa Health added, "We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide additional information as needed."

Some cities are preparing backup options, including Union City, which plans to deploy two large dumpsters on either side of the city if the strike continues on Thursday.

"I just hope it gets fixed by tomorrow, like they say," said Szwanek.

Service delays are occurring in the following communities. Services are still being provided to essential businesses (hospitals, nursing homes, apartment complexes, etc.):

• Stockton

• San Jose

• Solano County

• Fairfield

• Suisun

• San Pablo

• Richmond

• Hercules

• Pinole

• Rodeo

• Crockett

• El Sobrante

• Piedmont

• East Richmond Heights

• Bay View

• Montalvan

• Tara Hills

• North Richmond

• Rollingwood

• Union City

• Newark

• Freemont

• Half Moon Bay

• Daly City

• Colma



