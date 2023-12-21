Treasure Island substance abuse program offers hope, saves lives

The San Francisco Department of Public and HealthRight 360 held a holiday celebration on Wednesday that officials hope will inspire people with a substance abuse disorder to get help.

Organizers said the program provides transitional housing and other services they say will give clients the best chance for a successful recovery.

People who are participating in the program on Treasure Island said they're lucky to be alive thanks to the help they've received.

"My drug was whatever would help me escape reality," Larry Gilbert said, sharing that his drug use started when he was 10 years old.

He said drugs were readily available and help was not.

While growing up, he lived with various relatives, bouncing from home to home.

He said he suffered a heart attack during the pandemic that changed his perspective.

He described this program as a brotherhood: a bond of a shared life experience.

"We all want to see each other make it even though we know the truth is we are all not going to make it. But the hope is there," Gilbert said. "As long as there's breath in your lungs, you have a chance to recover and it's here."

During the gathering, the sweets of the holiday season were enjoyed by people recovering from substance abuse.

"I was addicted to fentanyl bad," said Remy Martinez, a client in recovery. "I was in the Tenderloin. It was a lot of cold nights, a lot of struggling."

He said this program offers a safe place to stay and outpatient services, which saved his life.

"I overdosed 15 times," Martinez said. "It was time to throw the white flag in. It was doing nothing for me. I needed a place like this."

The facility has 70 beds and opened eight months ago.

"The majority of the rooms have two beds," recovery coach Shari Ramirez said as she gave a tour of the site.

All participants have undergone a drug treatment program.

Experts said it takes an average of six attempts to get clean and sober before there's success.

HealthRight 360's CEO Vitka Eisen said this program gives participants the ideal environment to recover.

Help is available if and when they suffer a relapse.



"When that happens, we can work with their counselor, with them, so we don't lose them to the streets," said Eisen.

Eisen said the key to a successful recovery is safe and supportive housing.

She is working with San Francisco to expand the program.

For more information on how to get help with substance abuse, contact the Behavioral Health Access Center at 1-888-246-3333.



