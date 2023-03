Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to a large tree that fell onto a house on Tuesday.

Officials said they received a call at around 4:45 p.m. this afternoon about the smell of gas on Cliffwood Court in Oakmont. When they arrived, they found a 100-foot fir tree had fallen on the home and severed a gas line.

Fortunately no one was home. Inspectors will be out on Wednesday to determine if the home needs to be red-tagged.