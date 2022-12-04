Tree lands on cars following wet Bay Area storm

Severe weather on Saturday night toppled trees in Pleasant Hill. The large trees landed on multiple cars parked under them.

Gin Ivy, Pleasant Hill resident, said the landed on two cars in her driveway and knocked down her basketball hoop.

Ivy said she didn't know if the tree were old with decayed roots or if the wind was solely responsible for uprooting them.

RELATED: Communities prepare for frigid temperatures — freeze warning for some areas

According to experts, should a similar event happen to you, immediately contact your insurance company.

READ ALSO: Weekend Sierra storm on track to be colder, wetter with up to 3 feet of snow

Officials said that if the tree falls onto your property, you are responsible for cleaning it up. If you are concerned about a decaying tree in your yard, contact an arborist.