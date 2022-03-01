Tributes pour in for fallen Salinas police officer who was born and raised in San Francisco

article

Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado was shot and killed during the line of duty on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

There has been an ongoing and enormous show of support for the Salinas Police Department, as it mourned the death of Officer Jorge David Alvarado who was killed in the line of duty late Friday.

Alvarado, who was born and raised in San Francisco, was being called a hero, credited for selflessly protecting the community he served. The 30-year-old officer died during a shooting that erupted after he made a traffic stop, while patrolling alone. The shootout occurred before other officers could arrive to assist, Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice said.

Police also said Alvarado’s heroic actions led to the arrest of the suspect who was ultimately taken into custody after he went to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

An injured Gustavo Morales showed up at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, the police chief told KSBW-TV on Monday.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office told KTVU that it will not be releasing any information on the case as the investigation was ongoing.

It was not immediately known if Morales, 31, has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Filice said that police body camera footage and dashcam video will play a key role in determining the events of the shooting.

"I can tell you just from the initial information that I got that officer Alvarado did not make any mistakes. He did everything perfect. Unfortunately he lost his life, but he made no mistakes at all," the police chief said.

At Salinas police headquarters on Lincoln Avenue, the community has been demonstrating its support for the department and expressing its sadness over the loss of the officer as hundreds of bouquets, letters and other sympathy gifts have continually poured in. A growing memorial site has taken over the front of the police station where Alvarado’s lone patrol vehicle has been parked and where flags have been flown at half-staff.

"There's been a great outpouring of support from the community since the tragedy happened on Friday," said Salinas Police Public Information Officer Miguel Cabrera. He said there’s also been an incredible and steady flow of support from most, if not all the law enforcement agencies on the Central Coast.

"They are coming to pay their respects and support, including multiple agencies that have actually patrolled the streets of Salinas while we've tried to digest just this and mourn," Cabrera said.

Cabrera told KTVU the department was working with the family on the memorial for the fallen officer and an announcement on those plans was expected soon. "We are in the process of finalizing those arrangements, taking into consideration the family's wishes," he said.

Alvarado’s death was the city's first of a police officer in the line of duty in almost 80 years.

On Monday, The Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) announced efforts to raise money for the fallen officer's family and his fiancée.

The association said that Alvarado, known as JD to his loved ones, enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating from high school. In 2011, the San Francisco native was deployed to Afghanistan, "where he served with distinction receiving the Army Commendation medal and two citations of the Army Achievement medal for his actions in combat during Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan," the PORAC said.

After he left the Army, he felt the need to continue to work in public service and enrolled in the Monterey Peninsula Police Academy, according to the association.

In 2016, he was recruited and hired by the Colma Police Department, where he worked for more than four years. Then in August 2020, he joined the Salinas Police Department where his brother was already working, the PORAC said, adding, "He loved his work as a Patrol Officer."

Alvarado was engaged with plans to be married later this year. The association said that he had recently purchased a home for him and his fianceé.

Donations to the Jorge Alvardo Fund a Hero effort can be made here.

