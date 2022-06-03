Tropical Storm Warnings issued in Central, South Florida as heavy rain, gusty winds spread onshore

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued across Central and South Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One begins to spread heavy rain and gusty winds onshore in the Sunshine State.

When the National Hurricane Center designates a system as a "potential tropical cyclone," it allows forecasters at the NHC to issue advisories, watches and warnings for a disturbance that hasn't yet developed into a tropical depression or tropical storm but is expected to bring tropical-storm-force winds (40-plus mph) to land areas within the next 48 hours.

WHAT IS A POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE?

As of Friday morning, this developing system located more than 400 miles southwest of Fort Myers, Florida, was producing clusters of showers and thunderstorms. Rain and gusty winds had already developed in parts of South Florida and the Florida Keys as tropical moisture streams well to the northeast of the system's center.

The current stats on Potential Tropical Cyclone One. (FOX Weather)

Tropical Storm Warnings have been extended into much of Central and South Florida, including Fort Myers, Key West, Melbourne, Miami, Naples and West Palm Beach. This means tropical-storm-force winds (40-plus mph) are expected in the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning has also been issued for the northwestern Bahamas and the Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana and Mayabeque. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth.

WHAT TO DO WHEN HURRICANE OR TROPICAL STORM WATCHES AND WARNINGS ARE ISSUED FOR YOUR TOWN

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect across much of Central and South Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. (FOX Weather)

According to the NHC, Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to organize and become Tropical Storm Alex as it approaches Florida on Friday and Friday night.

The forecast cone of uncertainty is shown below, but keep in mind that impacts such as heavy rain and gusty winds will also occur to the north and south of the cone. Even though Miami is technically outside the cone, it will see some of the heaviest rainfall associated with this storm.

TIMELINE: Tropical storm warnings issued for parts of Florida ahead of potential 'Alex'

The projected path and intensity of Potential Tropical Cyclone One. (FOX Weather)

The good news is that upper-level winds remain strong over the Gulf of Mexico, making conditions hostile for any significant development of the potential tropical cyclone, so the worst-case scenario appears to be a low-end tropical storm strike on Central and South Florida.

Because of these strong-upper level winds, the system is expected to remain lopsided, with most of the heavy rain and gusty winds occurring well to the east and southeast of its center of circulation. That's why the storm's impacts will also occur outside the forecast cone of uncertainty.

Futuretrack for Florida.(FOX Weather)

Forecast timing

Friday-Friday night

A soaking rain and gusty winds will continue to overspread South Florida while also continuing in western Cuba on Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds (40-plus mph) are expected to arrive in the Tropical Storm Warning areas in Central and South Florida by Friday night.

The NHC says there could also be isolated tornadoes in South Florida beginning Friday evening.

Saturday-Saturday night

This system will make landfall in southwestern Florida on Saturday and move northeastward across central and southern portions of the Florida Peninsula, spreading heavy rain and gusty winds along its track. Heavy rainfall could also affect parts of the northwestern Bahamas.

Isolated tornadoes will remain possible in South Florida through Saturday as well.

By Saturday night, rain and wind impacts in Central and South Florida will begin to diminish as the system exits off the state's Atlantic coast.

Tornado threat on Saturday, June 4, 2022.(FOX Weather)

Sunday

The storm will then track off the southeastern U.S. coast on Sunday. Most of the rain should remain offshore, but gusty winds could spawn high surf and life-threatening rip currents along the Southeast coast.

Sunday night-Monday

The storm will track away from the U.S. East Coast and move into the open waters of the western and central Atlantic.

Forecast impacts

Heavy rain

The NHC is predicting that 4 to 8 inches of rain will fall across Central and South Florida and the Florida Keys through Saturday. Localized rainfall amounts up to 12 inches are possible in some areas of South Florida and the Keys. This rain may produce considerable flash and urban flooding.

Western Cuba could pick up between 6 and 10 inches of rain, with localized amounts up to 14 inches. This could result in life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

The northwestern Bahamas are forecast to receive 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated amounts up to 10 inches. Flash and urban flooding might also become a concern there.

Rainfall forecast through Sunday, June 5, 2022.(FOX Weather)

Gusty winds

Tropical-storm-force winds (40-plus mph) are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning areas in Cuba later Friday and Friday night, in Central and South Florida Friday night and Saturday and in the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds are also possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area in Cuba on Friday and Friday night. These winds might result in isolated power outages and downed tree limbs.

The probability of winds reaching tropical-storm force, or at least 40 mph.(FOX Weather)

Storm surge

The combination of storm surge and the tides will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Marco Island, Florida, to the Card Sound Bridge: 1 to 3 feet

Middle of Longboat Key, Florida, to Marco Island, Florida: 1 to 2 feet

Charlotte Harbor: 1 to 2 feet

The Florida Keys and Dry Tortugas: 1 to 2 feet

The peak storm surge forecast in Florida.(FOX Weather)

