Truck driver arrested after deadly San Jose hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol has arrested a driver of a GMC Sierra truck on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence after a deadly collision in San Jose.

The CHP said that Martin Ramirez Salazar ran away from the crash scene – Interstate 680 north of Berryessa Road on Sunday before 11 p.m. – and found by officers in Fremont, where he was taken into custody.

The CHP said that Salazar was driving very fast when he smashed into the back of a Ford Focus, which then lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier.

The CHP said the driver of the Ford Focus sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The CHP also said that officers suspect alcohol to be a factor in this crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the San Jose CHP Area office, (408) 961-0900.



