Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 1:00 AM PST until WED 9:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
6
Freeze Watch
from WED 2:00 AM PST until WED 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM PST until TUE 6:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast

Truck driver arrested after deadly San Jose hit-and-run

By
Published 
Updated 8:16AM
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

Truck driver arrested after deadly San Jose hit-and-run

A truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and a deadly hit-and-run in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has arrested a driver of a GMC Sierra truck on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence after a deadly collision in San Jose.

The CHP said that Martin Ramirez Salazar ran away from the crash scene – Interstate 680 north of Berryessa Road on Sunday before 11 p.m.  – and found by officers in Fremont, where he was taken into custody. 

The CHP said that Salazar was driving very fast when he smashed into the back of a Ford Focus, which then lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier.

The CHP said the driver of the Ford Focus sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The CHP also said that officers suspect alcohol to be a factor in this crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the San Jose CHP Area office, (408) 961-0900.


 