Truckee avalanche turns fatal, missing snowmobiler found dead

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office confirms a snowmobiler, who was initially reported missing, was found buried under snow minutes later, but did not survive a Truckee avalanche on Monday.

Snowmobiler buried

What we know:

The original 9-1-1 call of an avalanche among a group of snowmobilers that left one missing, came in to the Nevada County regional dispatch center at 2:19 p.m. as a transfer call from Washoe County's 9-1-1 center, sheriff's officials said.

As many as 45 emergency responders are working at the scene of the avalanche in the vicinity of Johnson Peak and Castle Peak in Truckee, Nevada County Sheriff's officials said.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office immediately responded in partnership with Truckee and North Truckee fire departments. Officials said a mutual aid request for emergency helicopter support was unavailable.

Officials said at the time of the call for the avalanche, Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team was already on an active call for a missing person call in the Placer County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction. That missing person's body ended up being found in the American River.

Meanwhile, the Nevada County search and rescue team was transitioned to the avalanche due to the severity. Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team also responded, officials said.

In all, three SnoCats, three snowmobile teams and several ski teams were deployed to the avalanche.

Body found

The missing snowmobiler's body was recovered by fellow snowmobilers, according to the sheriff's office. Despite efforts to save his life, the man did not survive.

The identity of the man killed is pending notification of next of kin.

Officials said the scene remains active and that other recreationists should avoid the area.

The sheriff's office offered their condolences to the loved ones of the victim.

This is a developing news story.

