Trump administration fires more San Francisco immigration judges
SAN FRANCISCO - The list of San Francisco immigration judges fired by the federal administration has grown longer, with five more judges terminated last week.
What we know:
The government, under the Trump administration, recently fired five more immigration court judges in San Francisco last week.
This action brings the total number of immigration court judges terminated so far this year to 12.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has advertised job postings for new immigration judges, marketing the positions as "deportation judges."
These postings include offers of recruitment incentives for judges located in cities such as San Francisco.
Local perspective:
The firings have significantly reduced the number of judges available to handle cases in the San Francisco immigration court, which is described as one of the busiest courts in the country.
The mass firings, coupled with the new job postings calling for "deportation judges," highlight the strategic changes the administration is making to the court system in major cities like San Francisco.
The Source: The information in this report on the San Francisco immigration court is based on official government actions, specifically the recent firing of five judges by the administration and the advertisement for new job postings for judges by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.