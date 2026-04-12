Trump announces Strait of Hormuz blockade on Truth Social; labels Iranian tolls 'extortion'

The Brief President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to begin an immediate blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following the collapse of negotiations with Iran. The president characterized tolls currently charged by Iran for passage as an "illegal act of extortion" and ordered the interdiction of ships that have paid them. A fragile two-week ceasefire is currently set to expire on April 22, with Pakistani mediators urging both sides to maintain the peace.



President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday morning to announce a significant escalation in the conflict with Iran, ordering the U.S. Navy to immediately blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement follows the collapse of high-stakes negotiations in Pakistan. In addition to the blockade, the president stated that U.S. forces will begin intercepting ships that have previously been allowed to pass through the strait after paying tolls to Iran. Trump labeled these fees an "illegal act of extortion" and vowed that the United States would no longer permit Iran to profit from the waterway.

"Iran will not be allowed to profit off this illegal act of extortion," the president wrote, threatening to escalate military action if Iranian forces fire upon U.S. Navy vessels or any peaceful ships attempting to navigate the passage.

The Strait of Hormuz has been largely inaccessible since late February, following a joint operation by the United States and Israel that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader. Since then, Iran has maintained a tight grip on the route, which is responsible for moving approximately 20% of the world's global oil supply.

While a fragile two-week ceasefire remains in place through April 22, the failure of face-to-face talks and the subsequent blockade announcement have raised fears of a renewed and intensified conflict. President Trump emphasized that the U.S. remains "locked and loaded" to act if necessary to ensure the permanent closure of Iran's nuclear ambitions and the reopening of international shipping lanes.