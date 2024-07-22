Trump donated to Kamala Harris' campaign in the past

Donald Trump has begun targeting his campaign attacks on Kamala Harris after Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing from the presidential race, but before becoming political adversaries, he was a supporter.

Records from the California Secretary of State show that Trump made two donations to Harris' re-election campaign when she served as California's attorney general.

Harris held the office from 2011 to 2017, prior to her election to the U.S. Senate.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ State records show that Donald Trump donated twice to Kamala Harris' reelection bid while serving as California Attorney General.

Trump donated $5,000 to her campaign in 2011 and another $1,000 in 2013. His daughter Ivanka Trump also supported Harris with a $2,000 donation in 2014.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) posted a photo on X of the check, saying, "Was a wise investment."

As The Guardian noted, Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee, quipped, "So when Trump wrote that check to re-elect Kamala Harris in 2011, I bet he didn’t think she’d cash it in 2024!"

This isn't the first instance of reports surfacing about Trump's contributions to Harris' past campaign. The information came to light in 2020 when Biden chose her as his running mate. Fox News reported that Trump made the donations as a courtesy to New York's former top prosecutor, Eric Schneiderman, who hosted a fundraiser for Harris in September 2011.

