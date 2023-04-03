Trump indictment ignites political and legal debates ahead of arraignment

Former President Donald Trump returned to New York City for his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters.

The exact charges laid out in the indictment against Trump are not yet public. But several reports suggest he could face more than 30 counts tied to business fraud.

Questions swirl over what Trump will say or can say about his indictment. Legal experts said it’s likely a gag order could be put on the case preventing the former president and his attorneys from commenting.

"The judge would have the absolute power to say that’s off limits and you could be in contempt of court if you violate that order," said David Levine, professor at UC College of the Law San Francisco. "That alone might lead to a revocation of the ability to be out on bail or a short jail sentence, a fine."

Levine said other restrictions could be imposed on Trump including being forced to give up his passport or informing prosecutors of his travel plans.

But he’s still a political candidate and is also protected by the first amendment allowing free speech.

"You can’t very well limit Mr. Trump from talking about the American justice system or issues facing the nation," said Levine.

The overarching political implications are immense, especially with other Republicans jumping into the presidential primary race.

Asa Hutchinson, who recently completed two terms as Arkansas governor said Sunday he will seek the Republican nomination, positioning himself as an alternative to Trump.

But many political experts still say Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will continue to lead among other GOP hopefuls.

"Governor DeSantis will still remain the favorite. But as the favorite he will become the whipping post for Donald Trump," said Sonoma State University Political Science Professor David McCuan. "That is going to be very costly and Republicans are going to have to looks at this with some kind of critical eye if they want to win back the White House."

The strategy for some Republicans has been to slam Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. A number of Trump allies in the House have threatened to cut federal funding to his office.

From a historical perspective, UC Berkeley Professor Emeritus David Hollinger said the politicization of the judicial system sets a dangerous precedent.

"What’s going on is an effort to undermine basic American institutions," he said. "Before we even know what the indictment says we have these leading Republicans attacking the district attorney for weaponizing, they say, the Justice Department."

In the short-term, the Trump Campaign has scored a political edge and seen a spike in fundraising dollars.

But experts say it may be a tough sell to independent voters, especially with potentially other indictments forthcoming.

"Indictments are not good for your legacy," McCuan said. "Indictments are not good for politics of the Republican Party and that is something to pay attention to even though we are a year plus outs from the national presidential election of 2024."

Brooks Jarosz is a reporter for KTVU. Email him at brooks.jarosz@fox.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter @BrooksKTVU