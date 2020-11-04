Trump prematurely claims victory in battleground states

President Donald Trump on Wednesday prematurely declared victory in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan.

Trump tweeted that he has “claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead.”

“Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,” he says, “there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!”

However, Joe Biden won the key battleground state of Michigan, securing the state's 16 electoral votes.

Twitter quickly flagged the president's tweet for misinformation as only one none of those races had been called.

Advertisement

Trump has been trying for months to undermine public confidence in the election if he does not win.

Trump’s Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, currently has 264 electoral votes, while Trump has 214. It takes 270 to win the presidency.