Trump publicly invites heroic Santa Cruz lifeguard to White House

The Brief President Donald Trump on Tuesday publicly invited a 16-year-old Santa Cruz lifeguard to the White House, days after the teen saved a young boy's life from intense waves caught on camera and witnessed around the world. It's unclear if the lifeguard, who declined an interview through the Santa Cruz State Parks District, will attend. Video of the dramatic situation was taken by Scott Vander Dussen, who described the event as the most intense rescue he has ever witnessed and noted that he hopes the footage serves as a warning about ocean safety.



President Donald Trump on Tuesday publicly invited a 16-year-old Santa Cruz lifeguard to the White House, days after the teen saved a young boy's life from intense waves caught on camera and witnessed around the world.

Trump invites Santa Cruz lifeguard to White House

Big picture view:

"We’re going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it!," Trump wrote on X.

Trump added to what his son, Eric Trump, wrote, along with some video of the scene: "Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor. This is truly the best of America! Well done!"

It's unclear if the lifeguard, who declined an interview through the Santa Cruz State Parks District, will attend.

Weekend rescue

The backstory:

The teen, who some identified on social media as "Ryder," has tried to stay out of the limelight, turning down chances to share his heroic story on Saturday, when he waded into the Pacific Ocean at Seabright State Beach to pull a boy, possibly 10 years old, to safety.

California State Parks’ Santa Cruz District lifeguards performed 34 rescues over the weekend, the agency said.

Video of the dramatic situation was taken by Scott Vander Dussen, who described the event as the most intense rescue he has ever witnessed and noted that he hopes the footage serves as a warning about ocean safety.

"This video right here is an opportunity to showcase just how quickly things can turn, how incredibly brave and selfless the lifeguard team is," Vander Dussen said. "And if I had one thing that I would want to communicate would be to support House Resolution 1188, which reclassifies lifeguards as first responders."

According to officials with the Santa Cruz State Parks District, lifeguards performed 34 rescues over the weekend and initiated 5,000 preventative contacts to prevent additional emergencies.