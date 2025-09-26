Trump suggests moving World Cup matches from cities deemed unsafe

Planning is underway in several U.S. host sites for next year’s World Cup, including Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area.

However, when asked what he would do if cities didn’t comply with his crime initiatives, President Donald Trump said the fate of games could be in question.

"It will be safe for the World Cup. If I think it isn’t safe, we’ll move it into a different city, absolutely," Trump said.

Experts say move unlikely

What they're saying:

Sports experts believe that Trump’s comments are unlikely to carry weight. FIFA, which runs the World Cup, has contracts in place with all 11 U.S. host sites.

"There is no precedent for a leader doing this. But what we do know is that the President has shown he will find those opportunities to impose influence," said Shaun Fletcher, an associate professor of sports communications at San Jose State University.

However, they point out that Trump is close friends with the head of FIFA.

Featured article

Levi’s Stadium prepares for global stage

What we know:

World Cup matches are set for Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, a venue with experience hosting major events like the Super Bowl. Local leaders say they are ready for scrutiny.

"Super Bowl, World Cup are not happening in San Francisco. They're happening here in the South Bay," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

Mahan called San Jose the safest big city in America, pointing to concerts, hotels and practice facilities that will anchor the fan experience.

"Come see the safest big city in the country. The data is very clear. We're the safest. We're also the most innovative and the most productive," he said. Mahan. "I'm excited to host the world. And I hope President Trump will come check out what we have going on here because it's working."

The Bay Area Host Committee and the city of Santa Clara have not yet responded to KTVU's request for comment on Trump’s remarks.

World Cup matches are scheduled for Levi’s Stadium next June.