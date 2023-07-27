Tugs bringing powerless container ship to Baay Area port

A cargo ship headed to Oakland needed the assistance of tug boats to complete its journey after losing propulsion Thursday morning.

The MSC GAYANE became adrift around 8:30 a.m. while it was still outside of the Golden Gate, according to the Coast Guard.

An emergency tug reached the massive ship within 10 minutes. Four others were dispatched help tow it to an anchorage in the San Francisco Bay.

The Coast Guard did not provide information about the ship's origins, but marine tracking websites said that its most recent port was in Los Angeles on July 26.