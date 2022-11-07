Turbulent transition at Twitter with Elon Musk at the helm

The Twitter takeover had two major development Monday that seemed like poor planning and raw politics.

After Twitter axed some 3,700 employees last Friday, the company reached out to dozens of them saying they were fired in error or were too critical to Musk's plans.

But if Musk insists that all employees return to the office, including the ones he did not fire, he may experience a second unintended exodus.

Sylvia Luneau, founder of high-tech recruiting firm Psynapse, said, "Remote work is critical at this time. Everyone is wanting remote work. At a very minimum, an ability to work in a hybrid capacity makes a huge difference."

She added, "If companies are not willing to be flexible about being able to offer some sort of remote work. I think they might be missing out on great candidates."



Veteran tech analyst Larry Magid said Musk is acting in his true fashion.

"The only thing that's predictable about Elon Musk is that he's completely unpredictable," said Magid.

Musk has stated that he wants to make Twitter a free speech platform and wants to root out the platform's liberal bias.

"I've seen it time and time again where he has made announcement and walked them back, made promises and not kept them," said Magid.

Just days after Musk said he was delaying the details of his $8 a month Twitter Blue verification fee to avoid impacting the midterm elections, he encouraged his followers to vote Republican in the midterms.

"If you're gonna run a social media company that wants to pride itself on neutrality, the last thing you need is telling people how to vote," said Magid.

If Twitter really is has a liberal bent, Magid says that Musk appears willing to lose millions of members as well as controversy avoiding advertisers.

Ninety-percent plus of Twitter revenues come from advertisers, many of who have pulled out waiting to see what Musk's Twitter becomes.