Turlock police search for gunman that allegedly shot 7 people at local bar

Turlock police said several people were shot early Saturday morning outside a local bar, and the suspect is still on the loose.

At around 2:00 a.m. multiple emergency calls came in regarding shots fired at a bar located on the 100 block of South First Street in Turlock. When officers arrived they found seven victims who had been shot, police said.

The suspected shooter is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male between 25 and 30 years-old, according to police.

ALSO: Road rage at Richmond McDonald's drive-through allegedly leads to assault

Video allegedly showed he may have a short ponytail, and the sides of his head shaved. He was wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.

Authorities said the suspect was driving a new, white Mercedes-Benz sedan. The car fled the scene at a high rate of speed, heading southbound on South Golden State Boulevard from the intersection of East Main Street.

The shooting happened allegedly as guests were leaving the bar. Police said they believe it stemmed from an earlier fight in the bar, adding they don't think it was random. They said the shooter likely targeted one person within the crowd without regard for bystanders.

ALSO: Napa grandfather 'brutally' shot in face on highway

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured in this senseless shooting," said Chief of Police Jason Hedden. "We understand the concerns of our residents and our team continues to work hard to provide for a safer Turlock."

Victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Advertisement

Turlock Police ask that anyone with information to call Detective Timothy Redd at (209)664-7325, or Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209)668-5550.