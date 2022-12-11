Twitter getting rid of loads of furniture and equipment in live auction

article

In the market for a giant Twitter bird statue or a life-size planter in the shape of an @ sign? You're in luck because the social media giant is auctioning off loads of furniture and unique items from its downtown San Francisco space soon.

Over 240 items are listed on the auction site for buyers to eye until the sale goes live on Jan. 17, 2023.

Bidders can pick up Eames lounge chairs, Knoll electrical desks and chairs, digital whiteboards and more.

ALSO: Twitter Blue launches again after previous failed attempt

Almost anything your heart desires for the kitchen is available too: industrial-size espresso machines, ovens, refrigerators and even a giant vegetable dryer.

This life-size @ sculpture/planter will be auctioned off on Jan. 17, 2023, according to the sale site. (Photo credit: Heritage Global Partners)

The massive liquidation makes it clear that the job site will look different for employees who were used to having the items in their office space.

Twitter made headlines last week when it reportedly turned empty office space into bedrooms.

The company has laid off nearly half of its staff since early October, and has gone through a whole host of changes since Elon Musk took over.