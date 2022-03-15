Twitter open doors for workers; San Francisco seeks tourists

Twitter is reopening its office to workers on Monday as Mayor London Breed and other business leaders in San Francisco are encouraging people to come back to their offices in the city.

Breed says San Francisco needs people to come back, whether it means workers returning for at least a few days a week under a hybrid schedule or tourists from Europe and other parts of the globe visiting for a vacation.

Twitter's CEO said workers can continue to work from home if they choose - but emphasized there are advantages to having everyone working in the same space.

San Francisco city leaders hope other businesses emphasize the same thing with their workers.

The city is hosting a week of events with the goal of welcoming people back to offices.

Breed and other city officials are calling that welcome back program, Bloom SF.

And they're teaming up with the cast members of the production "Dear San Francisco," to host it.

"You know what's been missing for some time, the people," Breed said. "The people, the diversity, the people from all over are what makes San Francisco so amazing."

There's also a push to bring back international tourists.

Breed is in Europe right now with that goal in mind.

She and other city officials will be visiting London, Brussels, Frankfurt and Paris over the course of 10 days.

They'll meet with airlines, and local leaders to "reestablish SFO as the international gateway to California" and a hub for the European market.