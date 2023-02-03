Two busted in Walnut Creek after thousands of dollars worth of alcohol stolen

article

Two people were busted after Walnut Creek police recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen alcohol and merchandise from their vehicle.

Authorities said the duo was involved in a shoplifting incident at a grocery store that turned into a robbery on Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Gang members arrested in California execution-style killing of 6

Walnut Creek police said a neighboring agency alerted them of a shoplifting incident where one of the suspects pushed a store employee to make off with numerous bottles of alcohol.

A Walnut Creek police officer pulls out the stolen merchandise recovered from the suspects' vehicle.

Officers were able to track down the suspect vehicle by using a license plate reader. But by that time, the suspects had already struck another store.

An officer spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The two suspects were arrested.

Inside their vehicle, officers found several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, mostly booze.

Both suspects face shoplifting and robbery charges.