Two charged in death of Oakland mom killed by stray bullet while sleeping

Two suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a mother as she slept in her home in Oakland's Laurel District, an innocent victim of gun violence, police said.

Convicted felon Tramonn Gray, 32, was arrested by Oakland police and charged by Alameda County prosecutors with murder in the Sept. 15 slaying of Wing Wong near 38th Avenue and Masterson Street.

A second suspect, convicted felon Alonzo Dyer, 35, was arrested and charged with being a felon with a gun and other weapons violations.

Police say Wong, 42, a mother of four, was asleep on her couch when shots rang out in her neighborhood outside. Authorities say Gray had opened fire with a rifle on an SUV in the area. But one of the rifle rounds hit and killed Wong.

At a news conference on Tuesday, acting OPD lieutenant Brad Baker said investigators are searching for additional people in connection with the case.

Baker explained that the shooting appears to have originated from a conflict between the defendants and an unidentified person driving through the area of 38th Avenue and Masterson Street.

Gray allegedly fired at the occupied vehicle, and one of the gunshots struck Wong.

Authorities said Wong had nothing to do with the conflict.

