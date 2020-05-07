Two children killed in three-vehicle collision on Hwy 580 in Oakland

Two children were killed in a three-vehicle collision on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland late Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred on westbound Highway 580, just east of the Lakeshore Avenue exit, at about 11:30 a.m.

CHP Officer Sean Layton said that a white Honda Accord collided with the rear of a white Ford F-250 that was parked in the center divide.

He said the Ford was a rental vehicle being used by CalTrans and two CalTrans employees were outside the vehicle doing maintenance work.

Layton said the Honda was then struck by a white Toyota Sienna minivan and two children in the Honda suffered fatal injuries.

He said a third child in the Honda suffered moderate injuries and the woman who was driving the Honda suffered major injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The other people who were involved in the collision weren't injured, according to Layton.

At this time it isn't believed that alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision, Layton said.

Anyone who has information about the collision is asked to call the Oakland area CHP Office at (510) 457-2875.