Super Bowl Experience coming to San Francisco

Super Bowl LX Is still more than a week away, but work is underway to prepare for the big game and the crowds it will draw to San Francisco.

Football fan frenzy

Inside San Francisco's Moscone Center, an army of workers is transforming the convention center into a fan center. Just about everywhere you look, crews are hard at work creating the venue for the Super Bowl Experience, a fan-focused experience.

"Not everybody is lucky enough to go to Levi's Stadium on February 8th, but this is your opportunity to get into the game," said Nicki Ewell, who is the VP of Events for NFL.

Plenty to do

Among the activities, crews are building an indoor football field that will host international competition from 14 countries, a girls' high school flag football showcase and the Pro-Bowl game bringing together some of the biggest names in the NFL for a flag football showdown.

"It's about 500,000 square feet of activities," Ewell said. "Fans come down, they stay for 4 hours. Kids 12 and under are free every day, no ticket required. It's really an opportunity to get in the game, see our players with their helmets off, which is an awesome opportunity for autographs and photos and meet and greets."

Fans will also get a chance to see how they stack up against virtual NFL players in a 40-yard-dash, try kicking an extra point, and see what if they've got the rushing skills to catch a punt and weave through defenders to the end zone.

Organizers say they're working to make sure the experience for fans is unforgettable. "You can stay three to four hours, there's amazing content, amazing games, amazing shopping," Ewell said. "So, we're excited, something for everybody."

Sports memorabilia

Fans will also have a chance to check out Super Bowl rings and the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which will be on display as well.

All the fun for the Super Bowl experience gets underway here starting Tuesday. Organizers say tickets are available online for $40 for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, prices go up as the week progresses. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

The Source KTVU reporting

