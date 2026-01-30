Police investigating triple shooting in San Francisco's Western Addition this evening

article

The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a triple shooting in the city's Western Addition early Friday evening.

The police department said their officers responded to the shooting at Golden Gate Avenue and Laguna Street at 5:13 p.m.

There they found three victims suffering from possible gunshot wounds.

Medics, who responded to the scene, took the victims to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made. Police remain in the area as they are conducting their investigation.

If you have information about what happened, you are asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

This is a breaking story.