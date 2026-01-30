Vacant structure on fire in San Jose

The Brief A vacant building in west San Jose is burning Friday evening. The fire has gone to three-alarms, the fire department says. Traffic is impacted along Saratoga Avenue near the Lawrence Expressway.



The San Jose Fire Department is responding to the 1700 block of Saratoga Avenue, where a two-story structure is burning. The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. and has gone to three alarms.

The SJ Fire Dept. shared photos of thick black smoke emanating from the Kato Business Square plaza building.

San Jose firefighters respond to a 3-alarm fire at 1700 block of Saratoga Ave. Photo courtesy San Jose Fire Department.

Firefighters are conducting defensive operations.

Traffic in the area is impacted. Saratoga Ave. is closed in both directions between Prospect Road and Lawrence Expressway. Lawrence Expressway is shutdown at Saratoga Ave.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. It is not known if there are any injuries.

This is a developing news story.