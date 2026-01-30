Neighbors upset by 24-hour smoke shop still open after Oakland police raid

The Brief Smoke shop in Oakland's Dimond District still operating after police raid Suspect was arrested, AR-15 pistol and drugs seized Oakland city attorney's office considering legal action



A 24-hour smoke shop that opened a month ago in the heart of Oakland's Dimond District is unlicensed - and still operational despite a recent police raid.

On Jan. 10, just days after the store at MacArthur Boulevard and Maple Avenue opened, Oakland police converged on the business, arrested a suspect and seized an illegal AR-15 pistol as well as marijuana, mushrooms, ecstasy and flavored tobacco products.

‘High-fiving’ after Oakland police raid

What they're saying:

But that didn't seem to faze store officials, because just hours after the police raid, "there were guys out front high-fiving and reopening and walking back in, and it's been open ever since," a woman who lives in the neighborhood told KTVU. She did not want to identified.

She said the shop has no business being in the neighborhood. Bret Harte Middle School is around the corner.

"It's just a lack of understanding as how this could be open," she said. "Illegal activity should not be allowed to continue seemingly unabated."

A store clerk did not want to be interviewed and professed no knowledge of the police raid.

The smoke shop, with its giant sign and arrow, was once home to Hi Hat Cleaners until it closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

A man who answered the phone on a "For Lease" sign that once hung on the building told KTVU the suspect arrested was a handyman who had the rifle for protection. Police declined to release more details.

"There's also been connections between this shop and sideshows that have been going on," said Councilmember Janani Ramachandra, who represents the area.

"When you're selling things illegally under the guise of whatever you're trying to be, you are impacting our most vulnerable community members, which are Oakland's youth," Ramachandran said.

City weighing legal action

What they're saying:

The Oakland city attorney's office is considering legal action in the form of a civil complaint and potential eviction.

Rina Moyal, who pushed a child down the sidewalk while working as a nanny said, "I was really surprised to hear that they opened over there. Now I'm kind of really worried, that you stated what they found, very concerned."

But Darren Sasser says the store is needed in the area for regular customers like himself.

"Me as a cannabis user, you know, just like to respect what the spirit of herbal therapy is," Sasser said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan