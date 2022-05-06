Two dead after plane crash in Marin Headlands

article

Two people were found dead after a plane crash in the Marin Headlands Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Golden Gate National Park Service said an emergency beacon was activated around 2:15 p.m. for a small aircraft.

A search was conducted, and it was determined that the crash site was on backcountry ridge north of Conzelman Road, away from roads and trails.

Two deceased victims were located at the crash site.

The cause of the crash has not yet been revealed.