2 dead, 4 injured after series of early-morning shootings in Downtown Oakland

The Brief Two people were killed and four others injured in a series of shootings in Downtown Oakland early Saturday morning. The five shootings happened between 2:15am and 3:45am within a few city blocks. Mayor Barbara Lee spoke about the violence Saturday, calling it "unacceptable" and "tragic."



Two people were killed and four others injured in a series of shootings early Saturday morning in Downtown Oakland.

The five shootings happened in the span of just an hour and a half – all within a few blocks.

There is no word of any arrests.

What we know:

Oakland Police say the first shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday along Broadway near 19th Street.

The victim, who the Oakland Police Officers Association says was an innocent bystander, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

"They were out in a convenience store trying to get food. They got caught in the crossfire of two rival gangs," said Oakland Police Officers Association spokesman Sam Singer.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police were called to San Pablo Avenue near 17th Street after someone was shot. Medics rushed that victim to the hospital where they died.

A short time later, officers found another gunshot victim on 18th Street near Telegraph Avenue. That person was also pronounced dead at the hospital.

Not far from there, there were two apparent shootings near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 19th Street. The first one happened around 3:15 a.m. outside a shelter for senior citizens.

Police say one person went to the hospital.

"I just heard gunshots, just out of nowhere, like a drive-by," said Larry Coke, who lives in that building. "It's a good thing I was in the building when that happened, but it kind of shook me."

About half an hour later, two other people told police they were shot on the same block. Both went to the hospital in stable condition.

Mayor, police union speak out as investigation continues

Police say they're looking into the circumstances surrounding the shootings.

"Well, you know what? It might be a common thread that it's related," said Mark-Steven Holys of Oakland. "It's very sad. I just wish it would stop."

This all happened in the hours following the city's First Friday street festival, but it's unclear if there's any connection. Mayor Barbara Lee spoke out on the violence Saturday.

"We've got a lot of work to do. This is unacceptable, and even though the trajectory and the numbers--we've got to deal with this. It's tragic, and we're looking at the results of the investigation and PD is on it," said Lee.

But the police union says there just aren't enough officers to keep the streets safe.

"Crime is genuinely out of control," said Singer. "And the police department is outmanned and outgunned."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to call the Oakland Police Homicide Division at (510) 238-3821 or the Tip Line at (510) 238-7950. Anyone with videos or photos that could assist in the investigation is asked to email them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.