Two killed in Richmond collision that closed I-80

A double-fatal collision involving four vehicles closed all lanes westbound Interstate Highway 80 near Barrett Avenue in Richmond on Sunday, an official from CHP-Oakland said.

A Honda CRV caught fire in the collision, killing one occupant. A passenger in a Nissan Altima also died.

The collision happened just before 4 a.m. and lanes were not reopened until 8 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing, but drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Kris Borer.