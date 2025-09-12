Two men charged with double murder in Oakland shootout that killed two associates

The Brief Two men wounded in shootout at Oakland cash-for-gold shop charged with murdering two associates. Law allows for murder charges even if they didn't pull trigger. Both being held without bail. 17-year-old boy also arrested.



Alameda County prosecutors on Friday charged two men who survived a wild shootout at an Oakland gold shop with murdering two associates who were shot and killed during a confrontation with the shop owner.

Deshawn Tyson, 26, and Charles Gaston III, 28, were each charged with attempted robbery and murder in the slayings of Devinelle Broussard, 30, and Dennis Oyewole, 25.

The gunbattle happened at Eddy Cash 4 Gold" at 71st Avenue and International Boulevard at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

When it was over, Broussard and Oyewole were shot dead, Tyson, Gaston and a 17-year-old boy were shot and wounded, as was the shop owner. The owner has not been charged.

Tyson's mother, Wyneka Tyson, said her son should not be facing murder charges.

"I don't think that's good at all. I don't think that's fair at all. Make it make sense to me," she said. "Not just because it's my child in this predicament, it's not right when it goes on with anybody's kid, anybody."

She said her son is the loving father of an 8-year-old girl.

"My son is not that person. My son is not a bad person. My son is a caring person. My son is not a murderer," she said.

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza said under what's known as the "provocative act" doctrine, prosecutors have the right to charge suspects with murder even if they didn't pull the trigger themselves.

"Let people know, don't go in and do an act that's inherently dangerous and provoke a deadly response, because if you do, even though you're not the one that started the shooting, you are responsible for anybody that's killed in that situation," Cardoza said.

