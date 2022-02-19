Two men killed in Oakland shootings 3 hours apart

A man from Richmond and another from Oakland were killed in separate shootings in East Oakland over a three-hour time span, police said.

Very early Friday morning, the Oakland man died in the 3400 block of 35th Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. He was shot just before 12:30 a.m.

Police were notified of gunshots nearby by the city's gunshot detection system and officers located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richmond man died at a hospital following the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue.

The names of both victims were unavailable Friday afternoon from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.

Oakland police are asking for help solving the crimes. Anyone with information can call the department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or its tip line at (510) 238-7950.

