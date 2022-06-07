Two men killed in Oakland within an hour

article

Oakland police are investigating two homicides that occurred within an hour of each other.

The first death was reported just after 11 p.m. on Monday in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard after being alerted to gunfire by ShotSpotter technology, police said.

When they got there, a man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He died on scene, police said.

The East Bay Times reported that the man was 36 and his 34-year-old wife was also wounded. Both lived in San Leandro.

Then just after midnight on Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the11000 block of Novelda Drive. The East Bay Times said the man who was killed was 38.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Crews tried to save him, but he also died on scene.

No further details were released.

These two deaths mark the 48th and 49th homicides of 2022. Last year at this time, there were 57.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.Candace Keas #4777

