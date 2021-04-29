Two men killed in Richmond, sister says her brother's smile was so bright

Police in Richmond are investigating two deadly shootings that happened about 20 minutes apart.



Police say a silver Infiniti and a black Dodge Charger may have been involved in the first shooting, at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say 31-year-old James Langford was found dead near south 2nd Street and Ohio Avenue.

Authorities say at 7 p.m., the same black Charger was spotted at the second shooting scene on Pullman Avenue where 21-year old Tyree Wilson was found shot and killed.



"I don't know why they would do this to my brother," Wilson's sister, Katrina Couch said through tears on Wednesday. "He didn't bother nobody. He just liked to have fun. If anybody has a memory of Tyree, it's fun memories of parties. He's cheerful. His smile was so bright."



Investigators say it's too early to say whether the victims were targeted, but that it doesn't appear the two men knew each other.