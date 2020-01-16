Two men killed on Sunday, Monday in Hayward identified

article

Hayward police on Thursday identified two men who were killed in separate and apparently unrelated shootings less than 24 hours apart on Sunday and Monday.

A man who was found fatally shot early Sunday morning was identified by police as 19-year-old Farrarri Johnson of Oakland.

Police said officers who responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Osage Avenue at 5:23 a.m. Sunday found Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Johnson had been at a party at a residence in that block when he was shot by suspects who fled the scene.

Hayward police spokeswoman Officer Claudia Mau said the residence was an Airbnb rental but said "that's not a significant factor in our investigation."

Mau said, "We're treating this like any other homicide and it doesn't matter to us if the residence was leased or owned."

She said at least several people were at the residence at the time of the shooting, but said she doesn't want to give a specific number at this time because police are still investigating the case and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting of Johnson is asked to call Hayward police Detective Eric Mulhern at (510) 293-7176.

The fatal shooting of Johnson was the first homicide in Hayward this year but there was a second one less than 24 hours later in the 22000 block of Alice Street at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Garland Scott, 21, of Hayward was the man killed in that shooting.

Police said Scott was outside when he was shot by a suspect or suspects who fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting of Scott is asked to call Detective Ryan Sprague at (510) 293-7176.

Mau said at this time there is no evidence that the two homicides are related.