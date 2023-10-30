Two men stabbed, one killed in Bayview District

Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured and another dead on Saturday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 4:13 p.m., SFPD officers at the Bayview Station were called to the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Cortland Avenue due to a stabbing.

Officers found two men suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries, and they were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators with SFPD's Homicide Detail have taken over the investigation. Anyone who has information about the stabbing is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.