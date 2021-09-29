'Major problem' with fleas forces 2 Oakland schools to close

article

Two elementary schools in Oakland will be temporarily closed for cleaning to get rid of a flea infestation, school officials said.

The Oakland Unified School District said the campus of Esperanza Elementary School and Korematsu Discovery Academy, which are located next to each other, developed a major problem with fleas in mid-September.

"The schools, which have a park on one side and wooded area on another, have seen issues with raccoons, which experts who were brought in by the District believe may have led to the flea problem," the district said in a press release Wednesday.

Since the problem first arose, the district has been working with exterminators to eradicate the fleas. Unfortunately, the issue has persisted despite these efforts.

The district decided to close the elementary schools to students and staff on Thursday and Friday. The temporary closure will prevent fleas from spreading throughout the entire campus, and it will give treatments applied over the last two weeks more time to take effect. Plus, it will allow crews to do a deeper cleaning of all classrooms and common areas, including removing all carpets where fleas have taken up residence and laid their eggs.

"We never want to close down a school, especially after the last year and a half we all experienced with COVID-19, but this is necessary to keep the school facilities safe for the Esperanza and Korematsu communities," said OUSD Chief Systems and Services Officer, Preston Thomas.