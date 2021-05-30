Two people injured in early morning assault near Santa Clara City Hall

The Santa Clara Police Department is investigating an early morning assault that injured two people near City Hall.

Two victims were treated by paramedics, and the extent of their injuries is not known.

Crime scene detectives say the attack happened just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives are still looking for evidence in the area that could help them with their investigation.

Officials don't have any information about possible suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clara police department.