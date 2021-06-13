Two people killed in solo vehicle crash in Rohnert Park

article

Two people died Saturday night in a solo-car crash near the Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park, police said.

The collision was reported about 9:25 p.m., when a 2018 Mercedes Coupe traveling at high speeds hit the right curb while negotiating a curve on westbound Golf Course Drive near Roberts Lake Road, according to police.

The car jumped the curb and hit two street signs, two trees and then a traffic signal, where it came to rest on its side.

When an officer arrived, the driver was dead. The passenger had life-threatening injuries and died at the scene, police said Sunday.

Both victims were female, but their identities and ages have not been confirmed, police said.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.